In a bid to curb AI-driven image manipulation, Germany's justice ministry is set to introduce measures targeting violations of personal rights. The move comes as Grok, the AI chatbot on Elon Musk's platform X, faces scrutiny for its 'spicy mode', generating explicit content.

A Reuters investigation revealed that Grok's image generation capabilities were being exploited to create images of minimally dressed women and children without consent. This prompted Germany's media minister to urge the European Commission to address what he termed the 'industrialisation of sexual harassment'.

At a government press conference, justice ministry spokesperson Anna-Lena Beckfeld announced Germany's legal response to this issue. She emphasized the importance of strengthening criminal laws to effectively address large-scale violations. The ministry aims to regulate deepfakes and implement a digital violence law to support victims, with concrete proposals expected soon.

