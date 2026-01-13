Left Menu

Apple-Google AI Alliance: Revolutionizing Siri for the Future

Apple teams with Google to enhance its AI capabilities, particularly to overhaul Siri, using Google's Gemini technology. While Apple lags in AI innovation, the deal offers promise to improve its AI features by 2026. This collaboration marks a major victory for Google's technological influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-01-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 00:38 IST
Apple-Google AI Alliance: Revolutionizing Siri for the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple is set to rely heavily on Google's technological prowess to advance its virtual assistant Siri and incorporate other AI enhancements within its products. This strategic move signifies Apple's attempt to catch up with the AI advancements led by Google and others in the field.

The partnership, announced in a joint statement from Apple and Google on Monday, will utilize Google's Gemini technology to develop 'Apple Intelligence' features across Apple's devices. Although Apple plans to release these features in 2024, major innovations like Siri's transformation remain incomplete.

This collaboration represents a significant endorsement for Google, strengthening its market position amid its rivalry with OpenAI and ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Google's parent company, Alphabet, briefly achieved a market value of USD 4 trillion, further spotlighting the intensified AI competition landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

 Global
2
Kyiv's Resilience Amidst Crisis: Restoring Power and Hope

Kyiv's Resilience Amidst Crisis: Restoring Power and Hope

 Global
3
Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Enforcement Controversy

Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Enforcement Controversy

 United States
4
Intrigue on Wall Street: Trump, the Fed, and Geopolitical Tensions

Intrigue on Wall Street: Trump, the Fed, and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026