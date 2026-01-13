Apple-Google AI Alliance: Revolutionizing Siri for the Future

Apple is set to rely heavily on Google's technological prowess to advance its virtual assistant Siri and incorporate other AI enhancements within its products. This strategic move signifies Apple's attempt to catch up with the AI advancements led by Google and others in the field.

The partnership, announced in a joint statement from Apple and Google on Monday, will utilize Google's Gemini technology to develop 'Apple Intelligence' features across Apple's devices. Although Apple plans to release these features in 2024, major innovations like Siri's transformation remain incomplete.

This collaboration represents a significant endorsement for Google, strengthening its market position amid its rivalry with OpenAI and ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Google's parent company, Alphabet, briefly achieved a market value of USD 4 trillion, further spotlighting the intensified AI competition landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)