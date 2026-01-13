Left Menu

Overnight Attack Sparks Emergency Power Cuts in Kyiv

Kyiv faced emergency power cuts on Tuesday following infrastructure damage caused by an overnight Russian attack, according to Ukrenergo, the country's grid operator. The extent of the damage and the duration of the outages were not immediately disclosed by Ukrenergo on its Telegram channel.

  Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's grid operator, Ukrenergo, announced emergency power cuts in Kyiv on Tuesday due to infrastructure damage resulting from an overnight Russian attack.

The announcement, made via the Telegram messaging app, did not provide details on the extent of the damage.

The duration of the power outages remains uncertain as Ukrenergo refrained from estimating how long the disruptions would last.

(With inputs from agencies.)

