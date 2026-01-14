Novo Nordisk Faces Competitive Challenges Amidst Market Changes

Novo Nordisk is bracing for economic turbulence in its international markets by 2026 as competitive pressures mount post-exclusivity loss in several regions, according to CEO Mike Doustdar.

Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Doustdar highlighted the company's strategic positioning but noted immediate pressures from competitors entering traditionally strong markets for Novo's weight-loss and diabetes products. He remarked on the implications of having a substantial market share, which inevitably invites competition and market share loss.

As Novo adapts to a dynamic obesity treatment market, Doustdar addressed concerns regarding fasting prerequisites for the new Wegovy pill by noting similar protocols for Novo's Rybelsus, used by 1.5 million diabetes patients. He also pointed out that rival Eli Lilly's experimental pill lacks these restrictions but may still face challenges with statin interactions.