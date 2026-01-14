Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Faces Competitive Challenges Amidst Market Changes

Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar anticipates headwinds by 2026 in international operations due to increased competition after losing market exclusivity. Speaking at a conference, Doustdar emphasized structural positioning but acknowledged the need to adapt to a shifting market landscape while addressing concerns about fasting requirements for a newly approved weight-loss pill.

Novo Nordisk is bracing for economic turbulence in its international markets by 2026 as competitive pressures mount post-exclusivity loss in several regions, according to CEO Mike Doustdar.

Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Doustdar highlighted the company's strategic positioning but noted immediate pressures from competitors entering traditionally strong markets for Novo's weight-loss and diabetes products. He remarked on the implications of having a substantial market share, which inevitably invites competition and market share loss.

As Novo adapts to a dynamic obesity treatment market, Doustdar addressed concerns regarding fasting prerequisites for the new Wegovy pill by noting similar protocols for Novo's Rybelsus, used by 1.5 million diabetes patients. He also pointed out that rival Eli Lilly's experimental pill lacks these restrictions but may still face challenges with statin interactions.

