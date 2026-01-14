HCLTech Elevates Sandeep Saxena to Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Expansion

HCLTech, a prominent IT services firm, has announced the elevation of Sandeep Saxena to the role of Chief Growth Officer for Growth Markets 2. This strategic appointment will see Saxena spearheading business operations across India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Saxena, who has been with HCLTech since 1998, brings years of experience, having previously served as Head of Europe for Consumer Services and other sectors. Based in Mumbai, he will report directly to CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar.

This move aligns with HCLTech's overarching strategy to intensify its focus on the burgeoning Indian market, leveraging its global capabilities to fuel the digital transformation across the public and private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)