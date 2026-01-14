Left Menu

HCLTech Elevates Sandeep Saxena to Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Expansion

HCLTech has promoted Sandeep Saxena to Chief Growth Officer for Growth Markets 2, focusing on India, the Middle East, and Africa. Based in Mumbai, Saxena will report to CEO C Vijayakumar and play a key role in the company's strategy to capitalize on growth opportunities, particularly in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:47 IST
HCLTech Elevates Sandeep Saxena to Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

HCLTech, a prominent IT services firm, has announced the elevation of Sandeep Saxena to the role of Chief Growth Officer for Growth Markets 2. This strategic appointment will see Saxena spearheading business operations across India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Saxena, who has been with HCLTech since 1998, brings years of experience, having previously served as Head of Europe for Consumer Services and other sectors. Based in Mumbai, he will report directly to CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar.

This move aligns with HCLTech's overarching strategy to intensify its focus on the burgeoning Indian market, leveraging its global capabilities to fuel the digital transformation across the public and private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

 India
2
Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

 India
3
FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe

FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe

 United States
4
Trump's Warning to Nigeria: Controversy Over Christian Protection

Trump's Warning to Nigeria: Controversy Over Christian Protection

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026