Lodha Developers To Power Up India: A Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore Data Centre Revolution

Lodha Developers Ltd plans a Rs 1.3 lakh crore investment to develop a 2.5 gigawatt data centre park near Mumbai, aligning with Maharashtra's growth agenda. The project, attracting global players like Amazon and STT Global, will create over 16,000 jobs under the state’s Green Integrated Data Centre Park policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lodha Developers Ltd has unveiled its ambitious plan to invest Rs 1.3 lakh crore in building a 2.5 gigawatt data centre park near Mumbai, reflecting the firm's aggressive growth strategy in the tech infrastructure domain.

The agreement, reinforced by an additional Rs 1 lakh crore MoU with the Maharashtra government at the World Economic Forum, Davos, aims to bolster Maharashtra's stature in the data infrastructure space.

Poised to create over 16,000 jobs, the project forms part of a larger initiative to position India as a leading global data centre hub, supported by notable players such as Amazon and STT Global Data Centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

