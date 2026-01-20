Lodha Developers To Power Up India: A Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore Data Centre Revolution

Lodha Developers Ltd has unveiled its ambitious plan to invest Rs 1.3 lakh crore in building a 2.5 gigawatt data centre park near Mumbai, reflecting the firm's aggressive growth strategy in the tech infrastructure domain.

The agreement, reinforced by an additional Rs 1 lakh crore MoU with the Maharashtra government at the World Economic Forum, Davos, aims to bolster Maharashtra's stature in the data infrastructure space.

Poised to create over 16,000 jobs, the project forms part of a larger initiative to position India as a leading global data centre hub, supported by notable players such as Amazon and STT Global Data Centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)