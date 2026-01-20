Congress Questions Maharashtra's MoU Signing in Davos
The Congress party criticized the Maharashtra government for signing MoUs with Indian companies at the World Economic Forum in Davos. They questioned the need for overseas trips to finalize deals that could be signed locally and highlighted concerns about the use of taxpayer money.
The Congress party has targeted the Maharashtra government's decision to sign memoranda of understanding with Indian companies at the World Economic Forum in Davos, raising concerns over the necessity and cost of such international engagements.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the event and secured 19 MoUs, totaling Rs 14.5 lakh crore in investments and creating over 15 lakh jobs, on the first day alone.
Congress members, including Vijay Wadettiwar and Varsha Gaikwad, questioned why these agreements couldn't be signed locally and criticized the financial implications of international negotiations, voicing concerns over taxpayer money usage.
