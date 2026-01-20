Left Menu

Satya Nadella Advocates for Equitable AI Growth

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasized the role of artificial intelligence in improving lives globally. He highlighted the need for AI to drive productivity across sectors and warned against an AI bubble focused solely on tech companies. Nadella called for equal distribution of AI benefits and public-private collaborations.

Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:20 IST
  Country:
  • Switzerland

During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence to improve diverse aspects of life, from enhancing education outcomes to boosting public sector efficiency.

Nadella highlighted the risk of an AI-centric bubble, urging a shift from solely tech company-driven narratives to broader societal applications. He warned about focusing merely on the technology's supply side rather than its real-world impacts.

Additionally, Nadella advocated for AI-driven economic growth, stressing the importance of equitable benefit distribution. He called for collaborative efforts between public and private sectors to ensure AI's development is supported by robust energy infrastructures and respects data sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

