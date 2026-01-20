Left Menu

Battle Over Gatwick's Expansion: Climate Concerns vs. Economic Growth

The expansion of Gatwick Airport faces legal opposition from campaigners concerned about climate impacts. Approved by Britain's transport minister, the project aims to convert a backup runway, despite criticism that it undermines climate goals. The expansion promises economic growth but faces opposition due to environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:00 IST
A legal battle over Gatwick Airport's expansion began on Tuesday, as campaigners challenge the decision on climate grounds. Britain's transport minister, Heidi Alexander, had greenlit the plan, anticipating that converting a backup runway to operational status would spur economic growth through increased flight capacity.

However, the group Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE) argues that the expansion plan fails to properly assess its impact on climate targets. Despite government assurances that sustainable aviation fuel can keep expansions in line with net-zero goals, CAGNE remains vocal about potential environmental and community harm.

This expansion project involves relocating the backup runway to meet safety standards, aiming to accommodate millions of new passengers by the 2030s, boosting trade and tourism, and creating 14,000 jobs. The outcome of the legal challenge is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

