Amagi Set to Soar: Landmark IPO Marks New Chapter for Cloud Pioneer

Amagi, a cloud-managed services firm backed by Accel, plans to go public after its IPO was heavily oversubscribed. The company, largely operational in North America and Europe, has shown profitability and strong customer retention. With this move, Amagi joins a growing list of Accel-backed publicly traded companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amagi, a leading player in cloud-managed services and advertising technology, is poised for its market debut as its initial public offering was oversubscribed more than 30 times. Backed by venture capital firm Accel, Amagi plans to list on the stock exchanges come January 21.

Since its founding in 2008, Amagi has been a pioneer in providing cloud-native software and managed services to content creators, distributors, and advertisers. The firm's core business lies in helping spread and monetize ad-supported videos across various streaming and connected TV platforms, particularly in overseas markets like North America and Europe.

Valued at approximately USD 869 million, the IPO reflects Amagi's consistent growth and strong operational discipline. This milestone underscores a trend of increasing participation by venture-backed companies in the public markets, indicating a burgeoning interest from investors in tech-centric businesses with global scope and a robust governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

