Ai+ Unveils Vibrant NovaPods Collection: A Blend of Fashion and Technology

Ai+ today unveiled an exciting new color palette for its forthcoming NovaPods lineup. This vibrant collection, inspired by Pantone, blends fashion and tech innovation, aligning with Ai+'s vision to redefine wearables as personal style statements.

The NovaPods lineup targets tech-savvy users who desire gadgets that match their personal vibe, offering designs suitable for all-day wear without compromising performance. With a variety of stylish color combinations, Ai+ sets a new trend in wearable technology.

Launching nationwide in Q1 2026 via Flipkart and select offline partners, the NovaPods come with a promise of sophisticated design and cutting-edge functionality. As the launch date approaches, Ai+ will release further details on pricing and specifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)