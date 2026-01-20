Left Menu

Ai+ Unveils Vibrant NovaPods Collection: A Blend of Fashion and Technology

Ai+ has unveiled its new NovaPods lineup with a dual-tone, fashion-inspired color palette, aiming to reimagine wearables as personal style statements. The range, launching in Q1 2026, offers various styles from bold to sophisticated, emphasizing design and performance. Details on pricing and availability are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ai+ today unveiled an exciting new color palette for its forthcoming NovaPods lineup. This vibrant collection, inspired by Pantone, blends fashion and tech innovation, aligning with Ai+'s vision to redefine wearables as personal style statements.

The NovaPods lineup targets tech-savvy users who desire gadgets that match their personal vibe, offering designs suitable for all-day wear without compromising performance. With a variety of stylish color combinations, Ai+ sets a new trend in wearable technology.

Launching nationwide in Q1 2026 via Flipkart and select offline partners, the NovaPods come with a promise of sophisticated design and cutting-edge functionality. As the launch date approaches, Ai+ will release further details on pricing and specifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

