EU’s Cybersecurity Overhaul Sparks Debate Amid Huawei's Concerns

The European Commission's draft proposal to phase out high-risk suppliers in critical sectors aims to bolster cybersecurity but faces opposition, particularly from Huawei. Changes to the EU's Cybersecurity Act reflect growing concerns over foreign tech reliance. EU states and the telecom industry may see increased regulatory challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has unveiled a draft proposal to phase out components from high-risk suppliers, including Huawei, in a bid to enhance cybersecurity. The revision of the EU's Cybersecurity Act reflects heightened concern over cyber threats and foreign interference.

While no companies or countries were explicitly named, scrutiny on Chinese technology grows. Germany has reassessed its trade policy with China, banning Chinese components in new 6G networks. The U.S. has already restricted approvals for Huawei and ZTE, urging Europe to follow.

Huawei has criticized the EU's move as a departure from fairness, alongside China's foreign ministry. The EU's updated Cybersecurity Package aims to protect critical ICT supply chains, affecting 18 key sectors. Costs and regulatory burdens are expected to rise for the telecom industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

