EU’s Cybersecurity Overhaul Sparks Debate Amid Huawei's Concerns

The European Union has unveiled a draft proposal to phase out components from high-risk suppliers, including Huawei, in a bid to enhance cybersecurity. The revision of the EU's Cybersecurity Act reflects heightened concern over cyber threats and foreign interference.

While no companies or countries were explicitly named, scrutiny on Chinese technology grows. Germany has reassessed its trade policy with China, banning Chinese components in new 6G networks. The U.S. has already restricted approvals for Huawei and ZTE, urging Europe to follow.

Huawei has criticized the EU's move as a departure from fairness, alongside China's foreign ministry. The EU's updated Cybersecurity Package aims to protect critical ICT supply chains, affecting 18 key sectors. Costs and regulatory burdens are expected to rise for the telecom industry.

