Delhi Eases Digital Printing Regulations to Boost Green Practices

The Delhi government recently announced a significant change in its environmental regulations by classifying 'digital printing on flex/vinyl/PVC' as a Green Category activity. This classification facilitates easier business operations while ensuring adherence to environmental safety measures.

Green Category activities, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), are those with a low pollution index. The decision, aligning with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's guidelines, promises quicker approvals for enterprises within the printing sector.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi's Environment and Industries Minister, notes that this is a step forward in the ease of doing business. By easing the consent to operate timeline, the government supports the thriving MSME-powered printing industry, encouraging environmentally responsible growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)