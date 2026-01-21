Left Menu

EU's Call for Independence: A New Era of Self-Reliance

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stresses the urgency for Europe to become more independent, citing the need for a robust economy, strong innovation, and defense capabilities amid global challenges. She highlights collaboration with the US to enhance Arctic security and the ongoing focus on Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Strasbourg | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:04 IST
EU's Call for Independence: A New Era of Self-Reliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for Europe to accelerate efforts towards greater independence, a vital step in adapting to the rapid changes in global dynamics. Addressing the European Parliament, she highlighted Europe's preference for dialogue but underscored the readiness to act decisively and in unison when required.

In an increasingly chaotic world, von der Leyen asserted the necessity for Europe to develop its power structures, citing the continent's strong economy, vibrant single market, industrial strength, and technological capacities as key elements. She stressed the importance of unity and the ability to self-defend.

The President reiterated the EU's commitment to maintaining focus on the situation in Ukraine and announced plans to work with the US and other allies to bolster security arrangements in the Arctic region, reflecting the EU's strategic interests and alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Orissa High Court Demands Justice and Support for Disabled CRPF Constable

Orissa High Court Demands Justice and Support for Disabled CRPF Constable

 India
2
Italy Weighs Withdrawal from Trump's Controversial Peace Board Initiative

Italy Weighs Withdrawal from Trump's Controversial Peace Board Initiative

 Global
3
Starmer Stands Firm Against Trump Over Greenland Dispute

Starmer Stands Firm Against Trump Over Greenland Dispute

 Global
4
Mysterious Discovery: Burnt Body Found Near Kanpur-Jhansi Highway

Mysterious Discovery: Burnt Body Found Near Kanpur-Jhansi Highway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026