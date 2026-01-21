EU's Call for Independence: A New Era of Self-Reliance

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for Europe to accelerate efforts towards greater independence, a vital step in adapting to the rapid changes in global dynamics. Addressing the European Parliament, she highlighted Europe's preference for dialogue but underscored the readiness to act decisively and in unison when required.

In an increasingly chaotic world, von der Leyen asserted the necessity for Europe to develop its power structures, citing the continent's strong economy, vibrant single market, industrial strength, and technological capacities as key elements. She stressed the importance of unity and the ability to self-defend.

The President reiterated the EU's commitment to maintaining focus on the situation in Ukraine and announced plans to work with the US and other allies to bolster security arrangements in the Arctic region, reflecting the EU's strategic interests and alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)