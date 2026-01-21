MATTER Motor Works Powers Forward with $100 Million Investment in Electric Future

In a bold strategic move, MATTER Motor Works has announced an ambitious plan to invest $100 million over the next three years to expand its electric motorcycle and scooter range. Founder and Group CEO Mohal Lalbhai shared the vision, detailing the release of four bikes and entry into the electric scooter market.

The company plans to boost annual sales to 300,000 units by 2029, with exports slated to begin in 2027. This expansion is supported by a new manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad, designed to increase production and support international aspirations. The current domestic flagship model, AERA, exemplifies MATTER's commitment to pushing technological boundaries.

Addressing global supply chain challenges, particularly the scarcity of rare earth magnets, Lalbhai revealed that MATTER has developed alternative motor technology that maintains performance without relying on China's rare earth resources. The company aims to solidify its market presence domestically and internationally with an increasing dealership footprint and diversifying technological efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)