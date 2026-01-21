OPPO's Reno 15 Series 5G: Capturing Tamil Nadu's Heart with AI and Elegance

The OPPO Reno 15 Series 5G has witnessed robust sales growth across Tamil Nadu, resonating with young consumers and photography aficionados alike. Launched at retail outlets and online platforms, the series offers three variants catering to diverse needs and preferences.

The series boasts advanced AI Portrait Camera technology, high-resolution cameras, and flagship performance, appealing to social media users and content creators. Its wide acceptance is evident from increased customer inquiries and store visits.

OPPO's strategic marketing move included a Cinema Launch Event, integrating technology with entertainment by giving fans a cinematic experience of their camera technology and a preview of a Tamil movie, Parasakthi. Customer incentives enhance attractiveness, helping OPPO fortify its presence in the premium smartphone market.