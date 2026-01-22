Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

In a groundbreaking move, U.S. insurer Lemonade announced on Wednesday a significant 50% rate reduction for Tesla drivers using the automaker's advanced Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. This decision stems from data analysis indicating that the use of FSD reduces accident rates, providing a substantial endorsement of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's safety claims despite ongoing concerns from regulators and experts.

Lemonade revealed that it has partnered with Tesla to obtain vehicle telemetry data, allowing the insurer to accurately differentiate between miles driven under FSD supervision and traditional human driving. Co-founder Shai Wininger emphasized the ability to analyze driving patterns in high detail, stating that this innovative approach results in more favorable pricing for Tesla drivers.

The launch of Lemonade's Autonomous Car insurance highlights the challenges traditional insurers face in pricing coverage for vehicles with varying self-driving capabilities. Though Tesla's FSD technology falls under Level 2 autonomy, requiring driver supervision, it remains a contentious topic with ongoing investigations into its reliability. Lemonade aims to expand this offering further as Tesla enhances its FSD software.