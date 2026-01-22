Left Menu

Perfios.ai Achieves World’s First AI Management System Certification

Perfios.ai, a leading Indian SaaS TechFin, has obtained ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, distinguishing itself as one of the few BFSI-technology companies to achieve this milestone. The certification demonstrates Perfios' commitment to responsible AI practices, enhancing its position in the finance sector with AI-driven, secure, and transparent solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:25 IST
Perfios.ai, a forefront player in India's B2B SaaS TechFin sector, has set a benchmark by securing the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification. This marks the first globally recognized standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS), distinguishing Perfios as one of the few in its industry to reach such heights.

This certification, following a stringent independent audit, strengthens Perfios' position in deploying AI with transparency, risk management, and human oversight, underscoring its commitment to responsible AI governance within the BFSI industry.

The company integrates AI in intelligent digitization, advanced security, risk intelligence, and decision automation, adhering to the highest ethical standards. This move aligns with global trends stressing accountability and ethics in AI, reinforcing Perfios' leadership in providing advanced, reliable financial solutions.

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

