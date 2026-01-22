Perfios.ai Achieves World’s First AI Management System Certification

Perfios.ai, a forefront player in India's B2B SaaS TechFin sector, has set a benchmark by securing the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification. This marks the first globally recognized standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS), distinguishing Perfios as one of the few in its industry to reach such heights.

This certification, following a stringent independent audit, strengthens Perfios' position in deploying AI with transparency, risk management, and human oversight, underscoring its commitment to responsible AI governance within the BFSI industry.

The company integrates AI in intelligent digitization, advanced security, risk intelligence, and decision automation, adhering to the highest ethical standards. This move aligns with global trends stressing accountability and ethics in AI, reinforcing Perfios' leadership in providing advanced, reliable financial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)