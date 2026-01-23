Left Menu

Nokia Expands Karnataka Presence Amid Global Tech Collaborations

Nokia Corporation plans to expand its research operations in Karnataka, with potential projects in tier-2 cities. The Karnataka government is fostering collaborations at the World Economic Forum, supporting tech initiatives such as ‘Yes Bengaluru’ and attracting interest from companies like Cloudflare, Crescent Enterprises, and Voyager Technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:42 IST
Nokia Corporation is planning to extend its footprint in Karnataka by setting up a global capability center and additional research facilities, as confirmed by Minister M B Patil during the World Economic Forum summit.

Engagements with firms like Cloudflare and others highlight Karnataka's commitment to fostering technology-driven growth.

The state also collaborates on the 'Yes Bengaluru' initiative, aiming for sustainable urban development and enhanced industry-government synergy.

