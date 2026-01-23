Zoho's Indigenous ERP Revolution: Kumbakonam as a Tech Hub

In a notable push for indigenous software innovation, Zoho announced its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution developed in India, aiming to accelerate the growth of local businesses. The launch signifies the company's bid to overcome global ERP giants while expanding its footprint in smaller Indian towns.

Unveiling the new platform from Kumbakonam, Zoho plans to significantly increase its workforce from 200 to 2,000 professionals in the Tamil Nadu district. Since establishing operations in 2020, the company has focused on hiring locally, with future growth projected to arise from these rural endeavors.

Zoho's ERP is designed to offer a seamless transition for scaling Indian businesses, avoiding the complexity and costs of traditional systems. By integrating continuous AI-driven intelligence natively, the solution promises enhanced financial management and operational efficiency on a single comprehensive platform.

