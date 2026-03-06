Left Menu

The AI-Driven Evolution: Transforming Customer Experience in India

A ServiceNow report highlights growing consumer expectations for quick, seamless service in India. Despite advancements in automation, empathy and system fragmentation hinder customer satisfaction, posing a threat to brand loyalty. Unifying service platforms and leveraging AI are crucial for improving customer relationships and addressing service challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian customers are demanding faster, more seamless, and context-aware services, yet numerous frustrations persist in their interactions, says a report by ServiceNow.

The study reveals that while automation enhances service speed and convenience, fragmented platforms and a lack of empathy pose significant threats to customer loyalty.

The report, based on feedback from over 5,000 consumers and 425 professionals, underscores the need to unify existing systems, enabling AI and human operators to work together effectively.

