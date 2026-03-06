The AI-Driven Evolution: Transforming Customer Experience in India

Indian customers are demanding faster, more seamless, and context-aware services, yet numerous frustrations persist in their interactions, says a report by ServiceNow.

The study reveals that while automation enhances service speed and convenience, fragmented platforms and a lack of empathy pose significant threats to customer loyalty.

The report, based on feedback from over 5,000 consumers and 425 professionals, underscores the need to unify existing systems, enabling AI and human operators to work together effectively.