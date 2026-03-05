SPEX 2026: BMC Helix Unites Global Leaders for AI-Driven ServiceOps Transformation

At the BMC Helix SPEX 2026 event in Phuket, over 75 leaders from top global system integrators convened to explore the future of Intelligent ServiceOps powered by Agentic AI. The annual meet brought together partners from diverse geographies, including India, Malaysia, Singapore, the US, and the Netherlands.

According to Shwetha Sanjeev, Area Vice President Sales, International at BMC Helix, 'the shift towards intelligent, self-optimizing operations is no longer theoretical.' The company is dedicated to aiding mutual customers in navigating this transformation by leveraging Agentic AI capabilities and strengthening collaboration among partners.

The event also marked a milestone for BMC Helix as an independent entity following its separation from BMC, emphasizing its leadership in IT Service Management and AIOps. The gathering featured immersive training sessions, product demonstrations, and an awards ceremony to honor outstanding partner performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)