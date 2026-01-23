Left Menu

AddTON DAO: Harnessing the Power of TON Blockchain for Decentralized Innovation

AddTON DAO focuses on building advanced smart contracts and decentralized applications on the TON blockchain. Led by industry experts, the organization prioritizes TON for its scalability and performance. It offers innovative products including a trading bot, staking program, meme coin launchpad, and NFT integration, enhancing the TON ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:47 IST
AddTON DAO: Harnessing the Power of TON Blockchain for Decentralized Innovation
  • Country:
  • United States

AddTON DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, is making strides in the blockchain world by centering its operations on the TON blockchain network. With a strong leadership team comprised of Manuel 'Manny' Stotz and Mr. VKP Patel, the organization is set to advance decentralized technology.

The decision to utilize the TON blockchain over alternatives such as Ethereum is due to TON's advanced infrastructure and scalable nature. AddTON DAO advocates for the potential of TON, noting its ability to manage mass adoption with efficient transaction speeds and an expansive ecosystem aligned with Telegram.

Among AddTON DAO's innovations is Arbiex.io, a decentralized arbitrage trading bot for the TON ecosystem. Additionally, the organization is prioritizing the launch of the GramChain network and the development of the GINR stablecoin, demonstrating a commitment to expanding blockchain utilities through strategic initiatives and projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Traps Notorious Gang Amid Gunfire Showdown Near UER-2 Flyover

Police Traps Notorious Gang Amid Gunfire Showdown Near UER-2 Flyover

 India
2
Himachal’s Big Chill: CM Pushes for Swift Recovery

Himachal’s Big Chill: CM Pushes for Swift Recovery

 India
3
Rupee's Rapid Decline Sparks Criticism from Aaditya Thackeray

Rupee's Rapid Decline Sparks Criticism from Aaditya Thackeray

 India
4
Global Financial Leaders Dispute New World Order

Global Financial Leaders Dispute New World Order

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026