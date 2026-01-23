AddTON DAO: Harnessing the Power of TON Blockchain for Decentralized Innovation

AddTON DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, is making strides in the blockchain world by centering its operations on the TON blockchain network. With a strong leadership team comprised of Manuel 'Manny' Stotz and Mr. VKP Patel, the organization is set to advance decentralized technology.

The decision to utilize the TON blockchain over alternatives such as Ethereum is due to TON's advanced infrastructure and scalable nature. AddTON DAO advocates for the potential of TON, noting its ability to manage mass adoption with efficient transaction speeds and an expansive ecosystem aligned with Telegram.

Among AddTON DAO's innovations is Arbiex.io, a decentralized arbitrage trading bot for the TON ecosystem. Additionally, the organization is prioritizing the launch of the GramChain network and the development of the GINR stablecoin, demonstrating a commitment to expanding blockchain utilities through strategic initiatives and projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)