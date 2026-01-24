Sandworm Strikes Again: Cyberattack on Poland's Power Grid

In a significant cybersecurity event, researchers have linked a large-scale cyberattack on Poland's power system to the infamous Russian hacking group, Sandworm. The attacks, occurring in late December, utilized malware known as DynoWiper, aiming to cripple the infrastructure.

Slovakia-based ESET researchers confirmed Sandworm's involvement through distinct coding overlaps with previous attacks attributed to the group. The Russian Embassy in Washington has yet to issue a response regarding the allegations.

Poland's energy minister described the attempted attack as the most significant in recent years, despite no successful disruptions reported. This cyber assault reminiscent of Sandworm's previous assaults highlights the persisting threat posed by state-backed cyber attacks on critical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)