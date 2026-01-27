Ex-Senior Manager Faces Charges Over Rs 87 Crore Software Code Theft

Authorities have lodged an FIR against a previous high-ranking employee of a prominent IT company for allegedly misappropriating proprietary software source code valued at roughly Rs 87 crore, according to statements from law enforcement on Tuesday.

Ashuthosh Nigam, who held the position of Senior Manager Research Scientist from February 2020 at Amadeus Software Labs India (P) Ltd, is accused of unauthorized access and ex-filtration of company software and sensitive data via personal email on October 11, 2025.

The company confronted Nigam, securing his admission of guilt through recordings. Following his dismissal on December 3, 2025, a formal complaint led to police registering a case under the IT Act at Whitefield CEN Crime police station on January 23, with investigations continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)