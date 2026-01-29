Waymo's Driverless Ride: Revolutionizing London's Roads by 2026

Waymo, a leading U.S. robotaxi company under Google's parent Alphabet, has announced its intention to launch a fully driverless ride-hailing service in London by the last quarter of 2026. This move follows gradual growth within the United States, overcoming regulatory obstacles and high-tech costs.

Ben Loewenstein, who leads policy and government affairs for Waymo in the UK and Europe, provided this timeline in a London briefing. Previously, Waymo had slated this target for 2026. The UK government, eager to become a forefront nation in autonomous technology, is diligently working on a regulatory framework to ensure the safe integration of these vehicles on its roads.

This industry expansion is poised to significantly impact the economy, potentially creating 38,000 jobs and contributing up to £42 billion by 2035. As artificial intelligence stirs investor attention, competition intensifies, with rivals like Wayve and Tesla, the latter led by Elon Musk, plotting similar ventures across the globe.

