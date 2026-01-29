India's Space Sector Soars to New Heights with Private and Government Initiatives

India's space sector is experiencing robust growth as highlighted in the recent Economic Survey, positioning itself as a key player in the global market. The sector currently stands valued at USD 8.4 billion, approximately 2% of the global space market, and is anticipated to surge to USD 44 billion over the forthcoming decade.

The expansion is fueled by India's burgeoning private ecosystem, with more than 300 startups contributing to innovations in satellite communications, launch services, earth observation, and navigation. This growth is further reinforced by substantial government initiatives and international collaborations.

According to the Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, notable achievements include the launching of 393 foreign satellites since 2015, generating significant revenue from global partnerships. Additionally, ambitious goals set in India's Space Vision 2047 promise to further elevate the country's standing in space exploration.

