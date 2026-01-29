Left Menu

India's Space Sector Soars to New Heights with Private and Government Initiatives

India's space sector is rapidly growing, valued at USD 8.4 billion and projected to reach USD 44 billion in the next decade. Driven by over 300 startups and international collaborations, the sector is bolstered by government initiatives targeting extensive growth in space technologies and services by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:46 IST
India's Space Sector Soars to New Heights with Private and Government Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's space sector is experiencing robust growth as highlighted in the recent Economic Survey, positioning itself as a key player in the global market. The sector currently stands valued at USD 8.4 billion, approximately 2% of the global space market, and is anticipated to surge to USD 44 billion over the forthcoming decade.

The expansion is fueled by India's burgeoning private ecosystem, with more than 300 startups contributing to innovations in satellite communications, launch services, earth observation, and navigation. This growth is further reinforced by substantial government initiatives and international collaborations.

According to the Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, notable achievements include the launching of 393 foreign satellites since 2015, generating significant revenue from global partnerships. Additionally, ambitious goals set in India's Space Vision 2047 promise to further elevate the country's standing in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026