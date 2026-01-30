Left Menu

Eco Hotels & Resorts signs strategic deal to develop new hotel in Ayodhya

Eco Hotels Resorts Limited on Friday said it has signed a strategic deal to develop a new hotel property in Ayodhya, in line with the companys expansion plans in high-potential religious and cultural tourism destinations.

Updated: 30-01-2026 15:20 IST
  • India

Eco Hotels & Resorts Limited on Friday said it has signed a strategic deal to develop a new hotel property in Ayodhya, in line with the company's expansion plans in high-potential religious and cultural tourism destinations. The upcoming property will feature 33 rooms and is strategically located with direct access to the main highway at a 7 km distance from the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The hotel is positioned to cater to the tourists and devotees visiting the region. Vinod Kumar Tripathi, Chairman of Eco Hotels & Resorts Limited, commented: ''The Ayodhya property represents a key step in our strategy to expand into emerging hospitality markets driven by spiritual and cultural tourism. With visitor numbers in the region on a strong upward trajectory, there is significant demand for quality accommodation, and we are well-positioned to meet it.'' He added, ''Forecasts suggest that approximately 10 million visitors are expected annually (in Ayodhya), highlighting the market potential''. The Ayodhya hotel is part of Eco Hotels' ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in strategic locations across India.

