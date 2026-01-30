Left Menu

WazirX Integrates Fireblocks to Enhance Digital Asset Custody

WazirX, one of Indias leading crypto exchanges, has announced that it is further strengthening the security of platform assets by integrating Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for secure digital asset custody, settlement, trading operations, and stablecoin payments.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:36 IST
WazirX Integrates Fireblocks to Enhance Digital Asset Custody
  • Country:
  • India

WazirX, one of India's leading crypto exchanges, has announced that it is further strengthening the security of platform assets by integrating Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for secure digital asset custody, settlement, trading operations, and stablecoin payments. Fireblocks' technology will enable WazirX to scale faster, operate more securely, and expand its blockchain support. Fireblocks is trusted by more than 2,400 institutions across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians, and has secured the transfer of over $10 trillion in digital assets. What this integration means for WazirX users • Stronger custody controls: Digital assets are secured using Fireblocks' MPC-based wallet infrastructure, eliminating single points of compromise and enhancing institutional-grade protection. • Enhanced risk management: Granular transaction policies, approvals, and governance controls provide additional safeguards against unauthorised or anomalous activity. • Greater operational resilience: The platform supports secure, scalable operations with real-time transaction monitoring and policy enforcement. Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said ''Security and asset safety remain a top priority at WazirX. We are continuously reviewing and strengthening our systems to reduce risk and improve resilience as the platform evolves.'' The integration of Fireblocks will improve how assets are stored and protected on the platform, with stronger controls around access and transaction approvals. About WazirX WazirX is one of India's leading crypto exchanges, with over 16 million registered users. The platform offers a user-friendly way to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Ripple, etc. without any trading fees, at only INR 99 a month. WazirX has partnered with BitGo and integrated Fireblocks' technology to strengthen digital asset security. WazirX is committed to providing its users with the best possible trading experience, focusing on security, ease of use, and customer support. For more information about WazirX, please visit: wazirx.com

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026