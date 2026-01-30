Adopt Gandhian ideals to build prosperous, just India: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and urged people to imbibe the ideals of the Father of the Nation to contribute meaningfully towards building a prosperous, just and developed India. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948. India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom. In a message on X, Adityanath said, ''My heartfelt tributes to 'Rashtrapita' Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.'' He said Gandhi's steadfast commitment to truth, his unwavering practice of non-violence and his deep compassion for humanity would continue to illuminate the world. ''Let us imbibe the ideals of Bapu and make our best contribution towards the creation of a prosperous, just and developed India,'' the chief minister said. Later, he paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by offering a wreath at his statue here. On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal and several other prominent personalities also paid homage to Gandhi by offering floral tributes to the statue. Standing before the statue, Adityanath and other leaders sang some of Gandhi's favourite bhajans, including ''Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'' and ''Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye''. Later in the day, Adityanath attended another programme organised at the 'Shaheed Smarak' here and offered 'deepdan' on the banks of the river Gomti.

