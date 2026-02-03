Left Menu

Pfizer Beats Estimates Despite COVID Product Decline

Pfizer's fourth-quarter profits exceeded expectations, driven by strong demand for older drugs despite declining COVID-19 product sales. The company anticipates revenue challenges up to 2029 due to patent expirations and shifts focus to new medications, such as acquired obesity treatments, to rejuvenate growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:24 IST
Pfizer Beats Estimates Despite COVID Product Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pfizer reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profits on Tuesday, buoyed by continued demand for long-standing medications like the blood thinner Eliquis. This comes as the pharmaceutical giant grapples with decreasing sales of its COVID-19 products.

The upbeat earnings report arrives amid a challenging transition phase for Pfizer, which is confronting a downturn in COVID-mediated revenue and looming expirations of patents on several key drugs, potentially paving the way for generic competitors. Looking to the future, Pfizer does not project revenue growth to resume until around 2029. To navigate this terrain, the company is focusing on innovations, particularly in acquiring new medications, such as obesity treatments, aimed at securing its financial rebound.

Notably, Pfizer's heart and cancer drugs bolstered the company's financial performance, helping achieve $17.56 billion in quarterly sales, surpassing analysts' forecasts of $16.95 billion. Adjusted earnings stood at 66 cents per share, exceeding analysts' predictions of 57 cents per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026