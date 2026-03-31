Novo Nordisk Unveils Discount Plan to Challenge Obesity Drug Rivals

Novo Nordisk is stepping up its competitive game in the obesity-drug market by introducing a new discounted subscription plan for U.S. Wegovy patients who are self-paying. The initiative aims to make the drug more accessible, with monthly costs slashed by almost 30% compared to its standard pricing.

Facing pricing pressures in the booming market, especially against rival Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk is collaborating with telehealth companies to market its drug more effectively. The plan offers three-, six-, and twelve-month subscriptions at reduced rates, along with broadened access via platforms like Ro, WeightWatchers, and LifeMD.

Ed Cinca, Novo's senior vice president of marketing, underscores the evolving role of patients into consumers demanding straightforward pricing and budgeting. This move, part of a broader strategy, reflects the company's shift towards more consumer-oriented healthcare solutions, as it navigates the competitive landscape.