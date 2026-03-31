Novo Nordisk Slashes Prices for Diabetes and Obesity Treatments in India

Novo Nordisk India has announced a substantial reduction in the prices of its diabetes and obesity treatments, Ozempic and Wegovy, in India. This decision comes shortly after Indian pharmaceutical companies introduced generic versions of semaglutide injections, used for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The starting dose price of Ozempic is set to drop by 36% and Wegovy by 48%, effective from April 1, 2026. These price changes will result in an effective daily price of Rs 202, or Rs 1,415 per week inclusive of taxes. This price point is significantly lower than the initial prices offered by Novo Nordisk.

Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India, stated that these price revisions aim to make advanced cardiometabolic care accessible to more people suffering from diabetes and obesity in India, tackling the country's significant health challenge posed by these conditions.