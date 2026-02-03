Spain's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Under-16s

In a significant policy shift, Spain has announced its intention to ban social media access for individuals under the age of 16, while simultaneously seeking to hold platform executives personally accountable for hate speech. This announcement was made by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the World Government Summit in Dubai, aligning Spain with other nations contemplating similar regulatory measures.

The initiative forms part of a coordinated effort among European States, referred to by Sanchez as the 'Coalition of the Digitally Willing,' which seeks to jointly enforce cross-border regulations. Although specific countries in the coalition remain unnamed, Spain's move is indicative of a broader trend towards increasing scrutiny of digital platforms, particularly concerning the impact of screen time on children's mental health.

Sanchez's announcement coincides with calls for more robust age-verification mechanisms and increased accountability for platforms' algorithmic behaviors. His proposals have sparked debate on the balance between governance and censorship. The European Union's recently effective Digital Services Act mandates moderation, intensifying discussions on digital age verification and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)