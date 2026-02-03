Left Menu

Spain's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Under-16s

Spain plans to ban social media for those under 16 and hold executives accountable for hate speech. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urges other European countries to implement similar measures. The initiative is part of a broader coalition aimed at regulating digital platforms and protecting children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:46 IST
Spain's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Under-16s
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, Spain has announced its intention to ban social media access for individuals under the age of 16, while simultaneously seeking to hold platform executives personally accountable for hate speech. This announcement was made by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the World Government Summit in Dubai, aligning Spain with other nations contemplating similar regulatory measures.

The initiative forms part of a coordinated effort among European States, referred to by Sanchez as the 'Coalition of the Digitally Willing,' which seeks to jointly enforce cross-border regulations. Although specific countries in the coalition remain unnamed, Spain's move is indicative of a broader trend towards increasing scrutiny of digital platforms, particularly concerning the impact of screen time on children's mental health.

Sanchez's announcement coincides with calls for more robust age-verification mechanisms and increased accountability for platforms' algorithmic behaviors. His proposals have sparked debate on the balance between governance and censorship. The European Union's recently effective Digital Services Act mandates moderation, intensifying discussions on digital age verification and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026