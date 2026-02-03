Left Menu

Pfizer Aims for Future Growth Amidst Challenges

Pfizer surpasses Wall Street expectations with strong fourth-quarter earnings. Sustained demand for older drugs offsets declining COVID-19 product sales. The company plans to develop new blockbuster medicines, including obesity drugs, to drive future growth. Forecasts indicate challenges until 2029, with key study catalysts expected in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:46 IST
Pfizer reported fourth-quarter earnings exceeding Wall Street predictions, driven by strong demand for older drugs such as the blood thinner Eliquis. This performance helped compensate for waning sales of its COVID-19 products.

The pharmaceutical giant faces challenges due to declining demand for COVID-19 products and impending patent expirations on older drugs. However, Pfizer is optimistic about future growth with plans to develop new blockbuster medications, including obesity treatments from a recent acquisition of Metsera for $10 billion. The company anticipates returning to revenue growth in 2029.

Demand for Eliquis and RSV vaccine Abrysvo contributed to a revenue rise to $17.56 billion for the quarter, surpassing analysts' expectations. With upcoming key study catalysts in 2026, Pfizer is targeting a series of potential obesity drug approvals by 2028.

