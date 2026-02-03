Pfizer Aims for Future Growth Amidst Challenges

Pfizer reported fourth-quarter earnings exceeding Wall Street predictions, driven by strong demand for older drugs such as the blood thinner Eliquis. This performance helped compensate for waning sales of its COVID-19 products.

The pharmaceutical giant faces challenges due to declining demand for COVID-19 products and impending patent expirations on older drugs. However, Pfizer is optimistic about future growth with plans to develop new blockbuster medications, including obesity treatments from a recent acquisition of Metsera for $10 billion. The company anticipates returning to revenue growth in 2029.

Demand for Eliquis and RSV vaccine Abrysvo contributed to a revenue rise to $17.56 billion for the quarter, surpassing analysts' expectations. With upcoming key study catalysts in 2026, Pfizer is targeting a series of potential obesity drug approvals by 2028.

