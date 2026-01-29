Curbing Obesity: India Targets Ultra-Processed Foods in New Economic Survey

The Economic Survey has raised alarms over the skyrocketing consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) in India, citing health concerns as the nation becomes one of the fastest-growing markets for such products. The survey, tabled in the Lok Sabha, advocates for a ban on UPF advertisements from 6 AM to 11 PM.

It cites the rising prevalence of obesity among children and adults, highlighting that childhood obesity has increased from 2.1% in 2015-16 to 3.4% in 2019-21. The document calls for front-of-pack nutrition labeling for high-fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS) foods and suggests protective measures such as banning UPF marketing directed at children.

The survey notes that improving public health cannot rely solely on consumer behavior change. It calls for an integrated policy approach across food systems to regulate UPF production and marketing. Echoing policies from countries like the UK and Chile, it underscores the need for clear regulatory frameworks and nutrient thresholds to combat misleading advertisements.

(With inputs from agencies.)