Shaping the Economy: Transformation NOW! 2026 Unveils Adaptive Enterprise Strategies

The flagship event 'Transformation NOW! 2026 India' organized by NTT DATA Business Solutions is set to transform enterprise strategies with over 1,500 industry professionals expected to attend. Scheduled for February 12, 2026, in Hyderabad, the event will delve into the next era of enterprise transformation.

This annual gathering, one of India's most significant for business and technology leaders, will highlight the integration of AI and data-driven strategies. It aims to equip organizations with the tools necessary for adaptive and sustainable growth by leveraging SAP-centric solutions.

The event's theme, 'Beyond Digital Transformation: Building Adaptive, Data-Driven Enterprises,' underscores its forward-thinking agenda, featuring esteemed keynote speakers and strategic partnerships with leading tech innovators. It promises cutting-edge insights and hands-on learning experiences through its Innovation Hub and AI Arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)