Left Menu

Samsung Elevates Olympic Sponsorship with 'Samsung House' Launch in Milan

Samsung Electronics has launched its first 'Samsung House' in Milan, aiming to bolster its Olympic presence. The tech giant is extending its 'victory selfies' program and distributing limited-edition phones to Olympians. The initiative highlights Samsung's commitment to the Olympic spirit and its long-standing sponsorship journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 04:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 04:42 IST
Samsung Elevates Olympic Sponsorship with 'Samsung House' Launch in Milan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to enhance its Olympic engagement, Samsung Electronics inaugurated its first 'Samsung House' at Milan's Palazzo Serbelloni. As a long-time Olympic supporter, Samsung aims to amplify its presence at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

Samsung plans to restart its popular 'victory selfies' initiative, where athletes use Samsung products for promotional photography, initially introduced at the Paris Games. As part of this initiative, all Olympic and Paralympic athletes will receive a bespoke Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition smartphone, totaling around 3,800 units.

Executive Vice President Stephanie Choi highlighted that the 'Samsung House' offers a vibrant space for connection, dialogue, and a celebration of Olympic values like excellence and respect. Samsung's marketing efforts have been met with excitement from athletes, as seen during the distribution of the new devices in the Olympic Village, marking another milestone in Samsung's Olympic sponsorship, set to last until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DNO's Strategic Move in Kurdish Oil Export Agreement

DNO's Strategic Move in Kurdish Oil Export Agreement

 Global
2
NDA's Agricultural Reform: Empowering Farmers and Boosting Production

NDA's Agricultural Reform: Empowering Farmers and Boosting Production

 India
3
LIC says its net profit jumps 17 pc to Rs 12,958 crore in third quarter ended December 2025.

LIC says its net profit jumps 17 pc to Rs 12,958 crore in third quarter ende...

 Global
4
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rises 19.6 pc to Rs 53,982 crore: Regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rise...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026