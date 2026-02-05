Samsung Elevates Olympic Sponsorship with 'Samsung House' Launch in Milan

In a bold move to enhance its Olympic engagement, Samsung Electronics inaugurated its first 'Samsung House' at Milan's Palazzo Serbelloni. As a long-time Olympic supporter, Samsung aims to amplify its presence at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

Samsung plans to restart its popular 'victory selfies' initiative, where athletes use Samsung products for promotional photography, initially introduced at the Paris Games. As part of this initiative, all Olympic and Paralympic athletes will receive a bespoke Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition smartphone, totaling around 3,800 units.

Executive Vice President Stephanie Choi highlighted that the 'Samsung House' offers a vibrant space for connection, dialogue, and a celebration of Olympic values like excellence and respect. Samsung's marketing efforts have been met with excitement from athletes, as seen during the distribution of the new devices in the Olympic Village, marking another milestone in Samsung's Olympic sponsorship, set to last until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)