IOC President Kirsty Coventry: Balancing Tradition and Innovation in the Olympic Games

Significant changes are underway in the Olympic program, according to IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who highlighted the need to adapt to modern times while speaking at the International Olympic Committee annual meeting. The review, involving over 450 medal events from more than 40 sports federations, aims to align the events with current trends.

Coventry's agenda, 'Fit For The Future,' seeks to ensure the Olympic Games inspire younger audiences while balancing tradition and innovation. This approach may impact sports with long Olympic histories, like modern pentathlon. Coventry emphasized that the focus will be more on sports than politics during her tenure, despite her background as a former sports minister.

Pledging to uphold Olympic values of diversity and inclusion, Coventry affirmed her commitment to supporting related projects in health, inclusion, and education. Her leadership aims to reinforce sports as the core priority while ensuring the Games remain relevant and inspiring.

(With inputs from agencies.)