Coupang Data Leak: Additional 165,000 Users Affected

South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has announced an additional data breach, impacting the personal information of 165,000 users. The revelation was reported by Yonhap News on Thursday.

The company has been the subject of a government inquiry following a massive data leak last year that compromised the personal data of more than 33 million customers.

The recurrence of data breaches at Coupang raises significant concerns about cybersecurity measures within the e-commerce sector, highlighting the need for enhanced data protection protocols.