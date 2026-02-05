Left Menu

Coupang Data Leak: Additional 165,000 Users Affected

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang reported an additional leak of personal data affecting 165,000 users. This comes amidst an ongoing government investigation into a previous data breach impacting over 33 million customers. The incident raises concerns about data security in e-commerce platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:28 IST
South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has announced an additional data breach, impacting the personal information of 165,000 users. The revelation was reported by Yonhap News on Thursday.

The company has been the subject of a government inquiry following a massive data leak last year that compromised the personal data of more than 33 million customers.

The recurrence of data breaches at Coupang raises significant concerns about cybersecurity measures within the e-commerce sector, highlighting the need for enhanced data protection protocols.

