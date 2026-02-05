Left Menu

Sweet Retreat: The Global Decline in Sugar Consumption

The global sugar market faces challenges from health-conscious consumers, sugar taxes, and the rising use of weight-loss drugs. This has led to a decline in sugar consumption in the US and Europe, resulting in factory closures and lower prices. Analysts predict this trend may persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:20 IST
Sweet Retreat: The Global Decline in Sugar Consumption

Sugar consumption is on a downward trend across the United States and Western Europe, with global figures stagnating. This trend is attributed to increased taxes on sugary soft drinks and the growing use of weight-loss medications, according to industry analysts and executives.

The decline in demand has precipitated sugar factory closures in both regions, contributing to a drop in sugar prices to their lowest levels in five years. Furthermore, the burgeoning popularity of weight-loss drugs is expected to further drive this trend, with sugar consumption in Western Europe dropping by 6.7% and in the US by 4.4% over the past two years.

Future projections by the International Sugar Organization suggest global sugar consumption will grow by a mere 0.5% in the 2026/27 season, a historically low figure. Influential factors include GLP-1 drugs, known to adjust dietary preferences away from sweet and fatty foods, reducing calorie intake by a significant margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

 Global
4
Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026