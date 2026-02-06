Left Menu

End of an Era: The Expiration of the New START Treaty

The expiration of the New START pact between the US and Russia raises fears of a nuclear arms race. Trump seeks a new deal that includes China, despite Moscow's readiness to extend the treaty. High-level military dialogue resumes between both nations amid growing geopolitical tensions.

The Kremlin has expressed its regret over the expiration of the New START treaty, marking the end of nuclear arms limits between Russia and the United States. This development comes as US President Donald Trump opts against extending the treaty, pushing instead for a new agreement that includes China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had signaled willingness to extend the treaty by another year, contingent upon US cooperation, which did not materialize. Despite the expiration, both nations have agreed to reestablish military dialogue, signaling a potential for future negotiations.

The New START, established in 2010, was designed to cap nuclear arsenals, but with its termination, fears of an unconstrained arms race loom. This situation is compounded by Trump's demand for a trilateral pact including China's burgeoning nuclear capabilities.

