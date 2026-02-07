Trump Endorses Nexstar-Tegna Merger Amidst Media Rivalry

President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed the proposed merger between Nexstar Media and Tegna, a move set to reshape the landscape of U.S. regional TV stations. The $3.54 billion deal aims to empower smaller networks against larger national TV outlets.

This endorsement marks a shift for Trump, who previously criticized the proposal to remove caps on local TV ownership—a necessary action for the merger to proceed. By supporting this consolidation, Trump aims to tackle what he calls "Fake News" networks.

Nexstar, already a formidable player with over 200 stations, along with Tegna's 64 stations, could form the largest regional TV operator, addressing revenue challenges posed by streaming services' rising popularity.

