Thales to Bolster Engineering Workforce in India

France-based Thales is set to expand its workforce in India by hiring 450 professionals, the company announced on Monday. These positions will be filled across specialised roles in hardware, software, and systems domains at their engineering competence centres in Bengaluru and Noida.

The company, known for its high-end technology solutions for the defence sector, including the Rafale jet, aims to recruit over 9,000 new employees globally by 2026 to sustain growth. This recruitment drive is part of Thales' strategy to support its expanding business sectors.

In recent years, Thales has focused on team diversity, with women accounting for 33% of its new hires in India in 2025. The company, with over 83,000 employees in 68 countries, emphasizes the importance of diverse and skilled teams in maintaining its competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)