Pakistan's Billion-Dollar Bet on AI: A Leap into the Future

Pakistan's ambitious plan to invest USD 1 billion in artificial intelligence by 2030 marks a significant leap towards building a robust AI ecosystem. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the country's commitment to advancing AI during the Indus AI Week 2026 inauguration ceremony, held from February 9th to 15th.

The government plans to roll out initiatives to transform young IT technicians into specialized AI experts. A nationwide AI curriculum will be introduced in schools, including those in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region and remote parts of Balochistan, to foster early education in this cutting-edge field.

In a bid to strengthen research capabilities, Pakistan will offer 1,000 fully-funded PhD scholarships in AI by 2030. Additionally, a program will train one million non-IT professionals in AI skills, aiming to boost productivity and improve livelihoods amid recent remarkable growth in the country's IT exports.