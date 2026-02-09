Strengthening Ties: India-US Focus on Semiconductors and AI Impact Summit 2026

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw engaged in pivotal discussions with US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, aiming to bolster strategic partnerships between the two nations in semiconductors and electronics manufacturing. This critical meeting highlighted mutual interest in fostering trade ties and advancing technological collaboration.

Vaishnaw, who oversees Electronics and IT, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting, shared via a social media update his anticipation of strong US involvement in the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026. The summit coincides with key trade breakthroughs, including a mutual reduction in import duties, which aims to invigorate bilateral trade significantly.

India's role in steering the global AI narrative will be showcased at the AI Impact Summit 2026. With confirmed participation from over 100 countries and leading tech figures, the summit is poised to set the stage for responsible AI discourse, vitality in innovation, and expansive international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)