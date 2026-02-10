Left Menu

Tech Stocks Rally: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Rebound After AI Selloff

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recovered from a recent dip, driven by stabilizing technology stocks. The surge followed last week's AI-triggered selloff. Key drivers included software companies rebounding, Oracle's upgrade, and comments from Sam Altman about ChatGPT's growth. Investors are eager for upcoming economic data, which will inform future Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 01:07 IST
Tech Stocks Rally: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Rebound After AI Selloff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq staged a recovery on Monday as technology stocks bounced back following a tumultuous AI-induced selloff last week. Tech stocks, including major players like Oracle and Microsoft-backed OpenAI, found solid footing, reassuring investors.

Oracle saw a significant rise after receiving an upgrade to 'buy' from 'neutral' by D.A. Davidson. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, reportedly cited a resurgence in ChatGPT's monthly growth, contributing to tech sector confidence. This positive swing came as crucial economic data awaited，which could provide insights on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Investors are poised for the imminent January nonfarm payrolls report and the Consumer Price Index. These reports will heavily influence the market's expectation of an interest rate cut in June. Meanwhile, corporate movements also stirred the market, with significant changes in companies like Workday and Kroger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Over Detained Toddler's Medical Rights

Legal Battle Over Detained Toddler's Medical Rights

 Global
2
Starmer's Leadership Faces Crisis Amid Mandelson Controversy

Starmer's Leadership Faces Crisis Amid Mandelson Controversy

 Global
3
Yen Gains Momentum: Impact of Takaichi’s Election Win and U.S. Dollar Weakening

Yen Gains Momentum: Impact of Takaichi’s Election Win and U.S. Dollar Weaken...

 Global
4
Crisis in Downing Street: Starmer Faces Storm Over Mandelson-Epstein Ties

Crisis in Downing Street: Starmer Faces Storm Over Mandelson-Epstein Ties

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026