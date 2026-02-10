Mark Hamer Leaves DOJ After Historic Year in Antitrust

Mark Hamer, serving as the deputy assistant attorney general at the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, declared his departure from the Trump administration earlier this week. After nearly a year in his role, Hamer made it known via LinkedIn that he had initially committed to public service for just one year.

The year 2025 marked a significant milestone in civil antitrust enforcement, according to Hamer, with an unprecedented docket of litigation cases being addressed by the Department of Justice. The division actively pursued competition issues in technology, healthcare, entertainment, agriculture, real estate, and financial services sectors.

Hamer announced his plans to rejoin private practice at Baker McKenzie, where he previously held the position of global chair for antitrust and competition practice. Throughout his term at the DOJ, Hamer was instrumental in overseeing litigation and civil enforcement cases.