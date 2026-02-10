Shanghai Shiling's New Weight Management Solution
Shanghai Shiling Pharmaceutical is developing a new nasal spray for weight management using semaglutide, aiming for global clinical trials by 2028. It promises a cheaper alternative to Novo Nordisk's popular Wegovy injection. The spray is designed for long-term use and has obtained patents across multiple regions.
Shanghai Shiling Pharmaceutical aims to complete global clinical trials by 2028 for a promising weight-management spray. Utilizing the same active ingredient, semaglutide, as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, this nasal spray offers a long-term, cost-effective alternative.
Shiling's semaglutide spray is particularly tailored for extended use and is cheaper than semaglutide tablets. The company holds patents across major markets including China, the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia, indicating its readiness to compete on a global scale.
Novo Nordisk, with its patent on the semaglutide set to expire in China by March, faces increased competition from Chinese firms developing alternatives ahead of the expiration. Novo did not comment on this development.
