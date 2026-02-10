Call for Regulation: Bridging Promise and Peril in India's Gaming World

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma has urged the Indian government to regulate the online gaming industry, covering everything from development to streaming, to ensure the safety of children navigating these digital spaces.

He cited the widespread impact of unregulated gaming, including childhood addictions leading to severe issues such as ADHD, anxiety, and depression. With India's gaming market valued at USD 3.7 billion and expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2030, Sharma underscored the significance of embracing the Orange Economy.

The independent MP also advocated for granting eSports official sports status, pointing out that India's gaming market requires millions of skilled professionals by 2030, presenting immense opportunities for youth employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)