Left Menu

Call for Regulation: Bridging Promise and Peril in India's Gaming World

MP Kartikeya Sharma has called for government regulation of the online gaming sector to safeguard children and recognize eSports as an official sport, emphasizing the potential and pitfalls in India's burgeoning digital space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:34 IST
Call for Regulation: Bridging Promise and Peril in India's Gaming World
Kartikeya Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma has urged the Indian government to regulate the online gaming industry, covering everything from development to streaming, to ensure the safety of children navigating these digital spaces.

He cited the widespread impact of unregulated gaming, including childhood addictions leading to severe issues such as ADHD, anxiety, and depression. With India's gaming market valued at USD 3.7 billion and expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2030, Sharma underscored the significance of embracing the Orange Economy.

The independent MP also advocated for granting eSports official sports status, pointing out that India's gaming market requires millions of skilled professionals by 2030, presenting immense opportunities for youth employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Massive Screening Effort: Tackling Sickle Cell Anemia in Tribal Areas

India's Massive Screening Effort: Tackling Sickle Cell Anemia in Tribal Area...

 India
2
India's Economy: Alive Amidst Global Challenges

India's Economy: Alive Amidst Global Challenges

 India
3
Kamma Global Federation Hosts Mahanadu, Showcases Community's Growth and Aspirations

Kamma Global Federation Hosts Mahanadu, Showcases Community's Growth and Asp...

 India
4
Growing Concerns: USDA's Crop Data Under Scrutiny

Growing Concerns: USDA's Crop Data Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026